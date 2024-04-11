Insider Selling: Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Sells 2,236 Shares of Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Dimond sold 2,236 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.97), for a total value of £19,386.12 ($24,536.29).
Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 894 ($11.32) on Thursday. Hilton Food Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 614 ($7.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 894 ($11.32). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 820.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 758.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £801.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,235.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.59.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
