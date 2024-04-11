Insider Selling: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Sells 1,909 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.51), for a total value of £61,107.09 ($77,340.96).

Spectris Stock Performance

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,222 ($40.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,438.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,426.42. Spectris plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,917 ($36.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.16). The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,301.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,642.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.84) to GBX 3,520 ($44.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Shore Capital cut Spectris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($107.58) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,946.25 ($87.92).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SXS

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.