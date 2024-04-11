Insider Selling: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Sells 1,909 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.51), for a total value of £61,107.09 ($77,340.96).
Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,222 ($40.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,438.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,426.42. Spectris plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,917 ($36.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.16). The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,301.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,642.86%.
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
