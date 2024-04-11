State Street (STT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

State Street stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,309 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,812,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 234,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $184,482,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

