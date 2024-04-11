Hess (NYSE:HES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $158.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.81. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hess by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hess by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

