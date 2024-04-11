StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

TRT opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trio-Tech International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

