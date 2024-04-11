StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TRT opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
