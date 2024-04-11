FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares to Split on Monday, April 15th

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, April 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $60.96 on Thursday. FRP has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.12 million, a PE ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.57.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FRP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FRP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,041,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FRP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FRP by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FRP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

