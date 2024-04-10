EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Trading Up 2.9%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 688,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 529,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EZCORP by 1,424.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,185 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth about $9,297,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 1,960.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 751,114 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in EZCORP by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 503,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

