Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.75. 711,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 907,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Camping World Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Camping World’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 169,117 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $37,451,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Camping World by 2,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

