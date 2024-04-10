Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. 14,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,245. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

