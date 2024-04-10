Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Update

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bantec Stock Performance
Shares of BANT stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 732,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,073. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.02. Bantec has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.20.
About Bantec
