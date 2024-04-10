Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Update

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bantec Stock Performance

Shares of BANT stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 732,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,073. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.02. Bantec has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.20.

Get Bantec alerts:

About Bantec

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bantec, Inc supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.