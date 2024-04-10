ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,387,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 365.4 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

OTCMKTS AUKUF remained flat at $1.15 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. ams-OSRAM has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

