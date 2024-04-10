Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Up 13.5 %

OTCMKTS ATBPF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.