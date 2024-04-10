Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the March 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.14. 19,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,165. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1-year low of 0.08 and a 1-year high of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.14.

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

