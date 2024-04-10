Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the March 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.14. 19,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,165. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1-year low of 0.08 and a 1-year high of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.14.
