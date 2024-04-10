Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Declines By 66.7%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

Shares of APELY remained flat at $16.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Alps Alpine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.