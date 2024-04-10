Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Declines By 66.7%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Performance
Shares of APELY remained flat at $16.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
