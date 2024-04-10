Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 225,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

