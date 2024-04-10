iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Raised by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

