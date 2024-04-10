Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after buying an additional 93,764 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.16. 152,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

