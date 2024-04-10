Mendel Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Mendel Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 931,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,675.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $219,594.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,716.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.89. 85,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,729. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CNS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More

