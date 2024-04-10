New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.54

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 1428170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$271.22 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1355088 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

