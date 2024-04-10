Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.69

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.69 and last traded at C$20.15, with a volume of 389642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.52.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.