Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.15

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 89642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Kraken Robotics in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$226.72 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

