mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.77

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.77 and last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 37014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

mdf commerce Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.21. The stock has a market cap of C$252.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

