mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.77

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.77 and last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 37014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on mdf commerce
mdf commerce Stock Up 0.3 %
mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About mdf commerce
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than mdf commerce
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.