Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.45

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.45 and last traded at C$27.91, with a volume of 54678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.02. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5491699 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

