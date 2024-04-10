GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.30

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 13326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$58.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.67.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.07). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. The business had revenue of C$11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

