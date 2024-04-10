Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.30

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.30 and last traded at C$19.29, with a volume of 56369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.03.

BDT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.7851782 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

