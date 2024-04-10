Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 1.5% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.62. 66,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

