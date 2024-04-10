Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

FTEC traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,017. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.51. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $108.86 and a 52-week high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

