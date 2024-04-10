Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.9% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.59. 5,159,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,415. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

