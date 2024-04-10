Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.1% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGK traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.66. 308,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,711. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.39. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

