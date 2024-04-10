Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SoundThinking by 1.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $54,459. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, March 15th.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 109,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,737. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $196.28 million, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.21.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

