58,900 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,944,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MSA Safety at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,504 shares of company stock worth $1,017,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSA stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,010. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.09. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 133.53 and a beta of 1.01.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

