1,006,915 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,006,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,469,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CCC Intelligent Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,451,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,766 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 28,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $344,783.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,343.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $277,783.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,177.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 28,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $344,783.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,343.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,999,642 shares of company stock valued at $488,320,438. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Barclays upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 2,604,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,681. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

