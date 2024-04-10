Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

HR traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,634,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,906. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,926,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 297,603 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $174,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 81.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,690,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,841 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

