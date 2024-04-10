Barclays Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $30.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. 2,278,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Avantor by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 534,901 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Avantor by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 342,452 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Avantor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,508,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avantor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,129,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,049,000 after purchasing an additional 342,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Avantor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 658,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 74,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

