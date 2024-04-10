Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

ILMN traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.08. 1,552,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $232.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $271,753,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $264,636,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

