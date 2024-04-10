Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 265,075 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,817,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,075 shares during the period. Neogen comprises approximately 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $137,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Neogen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,156. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

