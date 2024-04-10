Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Repligen comprises 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of Repligen worth $127,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 90.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $57,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.17. 291,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,302. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.