Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,347 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Stock Down 3.0 %

STXS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 290,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,362. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 77.37% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

STXS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

