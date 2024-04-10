Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 7.6% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $345,621,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VIG traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.75. The stock had a trading volume of 735,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

