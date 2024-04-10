BCK Partners Inc. Sells 100 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BCK Partners Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.4% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $453.03. 1,337,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $417.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

