Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 110,360 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 895.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,527. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.04.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

