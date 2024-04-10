ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,997,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

