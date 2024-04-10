Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

Mplx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. 1,455,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.