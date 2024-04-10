Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares during the period. Model N accounts for 1.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Model N worth $103,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $202,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,384.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $202,935.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,384.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,351. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

