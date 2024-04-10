Moonbeam Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $372.24 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00067535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,759,468 coins and its circulating supply is 853,062,301 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.