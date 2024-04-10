Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $76.31 Million Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,840 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $76,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vertex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vertex by 267.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. 238,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,147. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.90, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,716,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,716,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $894,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,338,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,999,193.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,161,048 shares of company stock valued at $35,034,678 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

