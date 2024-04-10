Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 48,253 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 578,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,253 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 10.73% of Mesa Laboratories worth $60,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $103.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $187.75. The company has a market capitalization of $556.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.68.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 376.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

