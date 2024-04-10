Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $35,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Rollins Stock Up 0.5 %

ROL traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. 875,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

