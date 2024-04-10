My DeFi Pet Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.67 million and $55,359.75 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000573 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

