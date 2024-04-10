Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Tyler Technologies worth $29,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,737,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $10.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.95. The company had a trading volume of 234,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.89 and a 12 month high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.